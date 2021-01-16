'Too much skin': Woman asked to change clothes before boarding flight in Australia

In a shocking incident, a woman was told that she will be not be allowed to board her Virgin Australia flight because her top was exposing "too much skin."

The woman, Catherine Bampton, was waiting to board the flight from Adelaide for Gold Coast when she was approached by a ground crew member. To her surprise, the person asked her to put on another top as the pilot refused to let her board the plane as she was wearing 'revealing clothes'.

"She told me in front of everyone that the pilot was refusing for me to board the plane because of the clothes I was wearing," news.com.au. quoted her as saying.

I was in so much shock and was so confused because my clothes weren’t revealing." she added.

The woman was wearing sneakers with high-waisted trousers and a high-necked halter top.

Catherine, 23, said that she was "publicly embarrassed" by the female staff members, adding that the experience left her feeling 'embarrassed' and 'humiliated'. She further said that the people around her who were waiting to board the plane were 'staring in shock with their mouths open.'

The woman had to put on a jacket before boarding the plane. When she confronted the crew member after boarding, the woman replied, '"The pilot doesn't like people showing too much skin."

She now wants an apology from the pilot and has made the airline aware of the incident.

a Virgin Australia Group spokesman responded to the incident and said that they will review the incident.

"As Australia’s most loved airline, it’s always been our intention that those who travel with Virgin Australia feel welcome and have a comfortable journey. We are undertaking a review of the incident, and while no formal complaint has been received by the guest as yet, we’ve proactively tried to reach out to better understand what happened." the spokesperson said.