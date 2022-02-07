Russian attack on Ukraine possible 'any day', warns US - How things are unfolding

Tension between Russia and Ukraine has aggravated amid the increase in military activity along the border. Jake Sullivan, White House National Security Adviser, warned on Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an attack on Ukraine within days or weeks.

He said that if the attack happens then humanity will have to pay a big price. This is the second warning from the senior adviser to President Joe Biden. Earlier, US officials had confirmed that by the middle of the month, Russia had amassed at least 70 % of the military equipment it intended.

According to US officials, its purpose is to provide Russian President Vladimir Putin an option to launch an attack against Ukraine. He did not directly mention those reports according to which the White House has informed lawmakers that Russia may launch an attack and an immediate capture of Kiev, which could result in 50,000 casualties.

No intention to attack says Russia

On the other hand, Russia has said that it does not intend to attack or occupy Ukraine. He has linked the deployment of one lakh soldiers on the border to his own security concerns.

Russia has placed some major demands before the United States and its led 30 countries military alliance called North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) or North Atlantic Alliance.

In its demand placed befor the US and NATO, Russia has said that Ukraine should not be included in the military alliance and Western countries should not expand towards the east.

However, both the United States and NATO have refused to accept these demands. US and Russian officials have also held several meetings to resolve the Russia and Ukraine crisis.

Whose side will Germany take?

(Image Source: Reuters)

Even in these circumstances, it is not yet decided whether Germany will take military action against Russia or not. For this reason the Western media is viewing Germany as an untrustworthy ally.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is on his way to Washington to meet Joe Biden on Monday. It is believed that the silence that Germany has kept on the tension in Russia-Ukraine will now be broken.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz could also send a bigger message, as Germany has been criticized for its complicit stand on Russia and Ukraine tensions that may affect Europe.

What is Ukraine-Russia dispute?

(Image Source: Reuters)

Ukraine wants to become a member country of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. Russia is opposing it as NATO is a Military Alliance of America and Western countries.

Russia does not want its neighbouring country to become a NATO member as Ukraine was once a part of undivided Soviet Union before it became independent in August 24, 1991.

This whole dispute between the two neighbouring countries Russia and Ukraine has given rise to the possibility of a new war, in which many countries can take part.

Russia has also deployed its warships in the Black Sea, which are equipped with dangerous missiles. The Black Sea borders Ukraine along with Russia, Georgia, Romania.

Crimea was with Ukraine till March 18, 2014. But later Russia occupied it in the biggest land-grab in Europe since World War II. Presently, Russia has control over this area.