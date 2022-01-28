Russia-Ukraine conflict: How a war between the two nations can affect India adversely

Russia has mobilised more than 100,000 troops near the Ukrainian border, raising fears of war in the region. Russia has consistently denied that it is planning an attack, but the US and its NATO allies believe that Russia is preparing to head towards a war.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian authorities have tried to defuse the situation as tensions escalated. However, soldiers and civilians in eastern Ukraine are waiting with bated breath to see what is in store for them in the coming days. They believe that their fate is being decided by politicians in distant capitals.

Fighting with pro-Russian separatist fighters has been going on in this war-torn region since 2014. US President Joe Biden has already warned that Russia has gathered thousands of troops in the region and could launch the biggest offensive since World War II.

An automatic question now arises that if there is a war between the two countries, then what will be its effect on India.

What will be the effect on India?

Experts believe that Russia will need allies in case of war. Presently, China is considered its big ally, specially after sanctions.

China is also supporting that Ukraine should not become a member of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO).

In such a situation, if there is a ban on Russia from the western countries and US, then China can compensate for it.

This will further increase the closeness of China and Russia, which can have a bad effect on the friendship of India and Russia.

About 60% of India's military supplies come from Russia, and this is a very important aspect.

India and Russia have signed several important defence agreements, including the S400 missile system and AK-203 assault rifle.

India and China are already face to face in eastern Ladakh. In this situation, India cannot take any risk to spoil relations with Russia.

America is also an important partner of India. America has always supported India on many important occasions and issues.

In such a situation, India can neither bargain with Russia nor with America. Therefore, this situation is no less critical for India.