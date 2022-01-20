Joe Biden warns Putin on Ukraine invasion by Russia - What triggered the crisis?

With the concentration of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border, the relation between both the countries is once again becoming tense. The West, particularly the United States in concerned with this new development. US President Joe Biden on Wednesday warned that Moscow will pay a stiff price for a full-blown invasion.

Joe Biden said that President Vladimir Putin has created a situation that is proving extremely difficult to defuse and that could easily 'get out of hand'. He also warned that Russia would pay a 'dear price' if it moves forward with a military incursion. Western intelligence officials say that Russia has amassed 100,000 troops on the eastern side of the former Soviet republic.

Speaking at a news conference, President Joe Biden suggested that he would limit Russia's access to the international banking system if it did further invade Ukraine. These comments comes hours after the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of planning to reinforce the more than 1,00,000 troops it has deployed along the Ukrainian border.

What triggered the crisis?

Ukraine shares its border with Russia and the European Union (EU) countries.

The Eastern European country has deep cultural ties with Russia and Russian is widely spoken there.

Russia has expressed its displeasure over Ukraine's increasing move towards the European institutions.

Russia does not want Ukraine to join the Nato. The demand has been rejected by the Western alliance.

The Western alliance comprises of the United States, EU countries and Nato allies.

The deposing of Ukraine's pre-Russia President in 2014 sent the alarm bells ringing in Moscow.

Moscow moved in and annexed Ukraine's southern peninsula Crimea in 2014.

Russia also backed separatists who had then captured large parts of Ukraine's eastern region.

More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting there.