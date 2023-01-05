‘Grabbed me by collar, knocked me on floor..’ Prince Harry reveals SHOCKING fight with Prince William over Meghan Markle

In his upcoming memoir, "Spare," which will be released on January 10, Prince Harry described a time when he was physically attacked by his brother, Prince William, as a result of tensions between the two brothers over Harry's impending marriage to Meghan Markle.

Prince William picked a verbal fight with Meghan Markle. Prince Harry recalled according to extracts published in The Guardian, Prince William described Meghan Markle as "difficult," "rude," and "abrasive" during their confrontation.

It was a "parrot[ing] of the press narrative," according to Prince Harry, regarding Meghan Markle. However, when the altercation between the two brothers intensified, Prince William allegedly "grabbed me by the collar, ripped my necklace, and... knocked me to the floor," according to Prince Harry.

(Also Read: Fact Check: Schools, colleges to be shut in India due to Covid-19 outbreak? Know the truth here)

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

The astounding incident is one of many in the book Spare, which will be released internationally the following week and is sure to cause a significant uproar for the British royal family. According to Harry, the scene left him with visible damage to his back.

In the book, Prince Harry also claims that although he did not initially tell Meghan Markle about the event, she later became aware of "scrapes and bruises" on his back. Harry did call his therapist after the incident took place.

According to Prince Harry, Meghan's response to the altercation was "terribly sad."

(Also Read: Covid-19 4th wave scare: These two Omicron sub-variants responsible for China outbreak, says WHO)

The phrase "a first son is an heir to titles, power, and riches, and a second is consequently a spare, should anything happen to the first-born," is an old adage in royal and aristocratic circles that inspired the title of the book.

The argument between the two princes is a shocking scene in the great book Spare.

The overarching theme of Harry's book is his resentment of being the "spare," which is explored in chapters on his upbringing, education, a career as a royal and in the British army, his relationship with his parents and brother, and his life with Meghan, from their courtship and marriage to their own experience as parents.

Harry claims that on the day of his birth, his father, now King Charles, allegedly said to his wife, Princess Diana, “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare – my work is done."