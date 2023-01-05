Fact Check: Schools, colleges to be shut in India due to Covid-19 outbreak? Know the truth here

Covid-19 updates: After the covid variant outbreak, several news reports started claiming that lockdown will be imposed in the country as a preventive measure. Schools and colleges will be shut down as the cases were increasing in India. The Press Information Bureau, however, denied such assertions and declared that the reports in question are completely unfounded.

According to data published on Wednesday by the Union Health Ministry, 175 new Covid infections have been reported in India, and the number of active cases has decreased to 2,570.

In India, many states like Delhi, UP, Karnataka and more took preventive measures due to the spread of Covid-19 cases during New Year and Christmas. Travellers coming from international flights are being checked at the airport if they have any symptoms or if they are infected with Coronavirus. India is taking major steps in advance to stop the spread of Covid-19 variants and is succeeding slowly and steadily which implies that the requirement of another lockdown won’t be necessary.

Several news reports circulated and were going viral regarding the closure of schools and universities and another possibility of lockdown in India due to the uprising cases in India.

“Many news is being shared on social media claiming that due to #Covid19 there will be a lockdown in the country and schools/colleges will remain closed.” PIB Fact Check tweeted.

The PIB said that all these claims are bogus and that all must do a fact check before sharing any such news related to COVID.

The government has made no announcement regarding schools and colleges being shut down for 15 days due to the Covid cases.

Many schools have been shut down recently but the reason varied. Due to the cold wave in various cities like Noida, Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Varanasi, Bihar, Lucknow, Kanpur, Punjab, etc. In some places, school timings have been changed due to the dense fog early in the morning.