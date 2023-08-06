Headlines

Pakistan: 15 killed, several injured in train derailment in Karachi

Meet the man who leads Rs 42,708 crore company, his family has Rs 1,14,930 crore net worth

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

Diabetes to Health diseases: Health benefits of eating dark chocolate

Best Bollywood movies on friendship to watch this Friendship Day 

10 Influential women who shaped the Mughal Empire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

Anupam Kher misses Satish Kaushik on Friendship Day, shares photo

Gadar 2: Sunny Deol opens up on his iconic character, says 'Tara Singh is our Hulk, Superman'

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

HomeWorld

World

Pakistan: 15 killed, several injured in train derailment in Karachi

The Hazara Express was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi and the accident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah area.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Pakistan train accident: 15 people were killed and scores others injured after five bogies of a Rawalpindi-bound train derailed in Pakistan on Sunday, police said. The Hazara Express was headed to Rawalpindi from Karachi and the accident took place near the Sarhari Railway Station in Nawabshah area.

Deputy Superintendent of Pakistan Railways Mahmood Rehman confirmed that at least 15 bodies were recovered from the damaged bogies while around 50 injured people were being taken to hospitals. Television channels showed the crash site near Sarwari railway station with the train compartments badly damaged near the station.

They showed rescue workers and police trying to pull out people from the derailed compartments aslond with civilians who also joined in the rescue work. “Right now, the focus is on rescue work and recovering people from the derailed compartments,” Rehman said, adding that the cause of the accident is being investigated.

READ | Viral video shows SpiceJet air hostess welcoming her parents onboard with love, internet is impressed

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India bans import of laptops, will the cost of laptops rise? Can one be purchased abroad and brought back? Answers here

Amazon Great India Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy best smartphones under Rs 20,000 till this date, check offers

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE