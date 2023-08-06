Viral video shows SpiceJet air hostess welcoming her parents onboard with love, internet is impressed

A heartwarming video showcasing a touching moment between a SpiceJet air hostess and her parents has been making rounds on the internet, captivating viewers and stirring emotions worldwide.

New Delhi: A heartwarming video showcasing a touching moment between a SpiceJet air hostess and her parents has been making rounds on the internet, captivating viewers and stirring emotions worldwide. The video was shared on the Instagram account @airhostess_jaatni and features a young woman named Asmita, who works as an air hostess, welcoming her parents on board the flight she was serving.

As the video commences, we see Asmita's parents walking down the aisle of the aircraft. With a radiant smile, she greets them warmly and checks their tickets, guiding them to their seats in the front row. Their faces are lit up with a profound sense of pride and joy for their daughter, who, in their eyes, is the VIP passenger of this extraordinary moment.

The video's caption reads, "And the VIP pax onboard, a special feeling," encapsulating the heartwarming essence of the touching scene. Such a display of love and affection from Asmita's parents evokes a sense of warmth and nostalgia, touching the hearts of millions who have viewed the video.

The emotional video has garnered remarkable traction, surpassing 14.6 million views, and continues to spread like wildfire on social media platforms. Countless users have flooded the comments section with words of admiration and support, sharing their own experiences of love and pride within their families.

One viewer remarked, "Happiness can be seen in the eyes of both dad and daughter too in this clip...dad is proud that his daughter is in such a good post and daughter is happy because she can see pride in her dad's eyes, and also the only reason is she."

Another user acknowledged, "Indian parents' expression of love and affection may not be loud, but they are always there for their kids and family."



As the video continues to touch the hearts of millions, it serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of cherishing and celebrating the bonds of love and family. In a world often filled with challenges and uncertainties, this heartwarming moment offers a glimmer of hope and reassurance, showcasing the enduring power of love and the beauty of genuine connections.