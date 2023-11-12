Headlines

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

Over 800 Sudanese reportedly killed by armed groups in West Darfur: UNHCR

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Woman's sensational dance to 'Softly' sets the internet on fire, viral video

Viral video: Violent fight breaks out in Delhi Metro as men punch, kick each other

Happy Kali Puja 2023: Best wishes, greetings, messages to share with friends and family

Bollywood actors who have judged Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa

Indian batters with most sixes in ICC tournaments

Top 10 ODI innings in successful run-chase

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Tiger 3 box office prediction day 1: Salman Khan-starrer may fail to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, can earn Rs 40 crore

Kiran Rao says films glorify stalking as 'wooing woman', comments on films like Kabir Singh, Baahubali: 'I find it...'

Empuraan first look: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi to wage final battle in Prithviraj Sukumaran's Lucifer sequel

HomeWorld

World

Over 800 Sudanese reportedly killed by armed groups in West Darfur: UNHCR

Close to 100 shelters have been razed to the ground, while extensive looting, including of UNHCR relief items, has also taken place.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Over 800 people have been killed, and more than 4.8 million people have been displaced in the last six months due to the armed insurgency in Ardamata in Sudan's West Darfur, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The escalating violence across the Darfur region of Sudan has sparked fears that atrocities committed two decades ago could be repeated, according to a statement by the UN on Friday. Ardamata also housed a camp for internally displaced people. 

Close to 100 shelters have been razed to the ground, while extensive looting, including of UNHCR relief items, has also taken place, the statement said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people were killed across Darfur two decades ago and millions were displaced in fighting between Sudanese government forces backed by allied militias known as the Janjaweed on one side and rebel groups resisting the autocratic rule of President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019, as per the UN.

UN Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, warned in June that if fighting in West Darfur continued, including attacks based on ethnicity, this could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. As a result, the UN refugee agency expressed alarm over reports of continued sexual violence, torture, arbitrary killings, extortion of civilians, and targeting of specific ethnic groups.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said: "Twenty years ago, the world was shocked by the terrible atrocities and human rights violations in Darfur. We fear a similar dynamic might be developing."

"An immediate end to the fighting and unconditional respect for the civilian population by all parties are crucial to avoid another catastrophe," he added, according to the UN.

More than 4.8 million people have been displaced inside Sudan since fighting broke out in mid-April between the army and a paramilitary group known as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). 

A further 1.2 million have sought refuge in neighbouring countries. As per UNHCR, more than 8,000 people fled to Chad in the last week alone, though this is likely to be an underestimate due to challenges registering new arrivals.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Japan Twitter review: Fans term Karthi-starrer ‘boring, disaster’, call it ‘his career’s worst film’

World Cup 2023: How Pakistan can still secure ICC Cricket World Cup semifinal berth?

How to Exit a Traditional Life Insurance Policy: A Comprehensive Guide

Viral video: Brave man confronts massive cobra in gripping rescue mission, watch

Venturing Beyond Borders: NRI entrepreneur revolutionising cyber security domain with his innovative solution

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

Shah Rukh Khan begins 58th birthday celebration by greeting his fans outside Mannat, see viral photos and videos

MS Dhoni, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh attend Shah Rukh Khan's star-studded birthday bash: See inside photos

12th Fail success party: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Vidya Balan celebrate with IPS officer Manoj Sharma

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE