Man kidnaps ex-girlfriend after she refuses to go on Valentine's Day date with him

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his two children.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 14, 2021, 04:54 PM IST

A man has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, who is also the mother of his two children after she refused to go on a surprise Valentine's Day date with him.

Isaiah Cuspard, 20, assaulted his ex-girlfriend on February 10 in United State's Phoenix, Arizona, after which he was arrested. Cuspard then got released and the next day, he went to visit her home wanting to take her out on a valentine's date.

After she refused, the man hit her, forcefully threw her in his car, and drove away at 100mph, the victim's mother said, according to the Daily Mail report.

The neighbors who watched the incident unfold called the police and by the time they got to the street where he was, he had crashed.

Cuspard was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail later. He is being held on a $6,000 bond.

