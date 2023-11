World

Maldives asks India to withdraw its military presence

After taking oath as the eighth president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday announced that the government has officially asked India to withdraw its military presence from the Island.

After taking oath as the eighth president of the Maldives, Mohamed Muizzu on Saturday announced that the government has formally asked India to withdraw its military presence from the Island.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.