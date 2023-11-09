Headlines

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for 'immediate and unconditional' release of hostages

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

SA vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

SA vs AFG, ODI World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for South Africa vs Afghanistan Match 42

ODI World Cup 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for 'immediate and unconditional' release of hostages

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

SA vs AFG ODI World Cup: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Ahmedabad

7 foods to eat while detoxing

10 plants to buy on dhanteras

Players with most ODI runs after 250 innings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

How IIT Kanpur's 'Artificial rain' will help Delhi government in fighting air pollution

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

This singer performed at night clubs, was thrown out of classes, Shashi Kapoor changed her life, became Bollywood queen

As 12th Fail earns Rs 25 crore, Vikrant Massey thanks real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma: 'I will always be...'

This actress’ first 8 films flopped miserably, was rejected by Doordarshan, later took higher fees than SRK and Salman

HomeWorld

World

Israel-Hamas conflict: India calls for 'immediate and unconditional' release of hostages

India urged both sides to eschew violence, de-escalate the situation and create conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 10:43 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues, India on Thursday urged both the sides to eschew violence, de-escalate the situation and create conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two-state solution to the Palestine issue.

Without naming Hamas, India also called for “immediate and unconditional” release of hostages. Israel has been carrying out a massive military offensive in Gaza following the unprecedented and multi-pronged attacks on Israeli cities by Hamas militants on October 7.

Hamas killed around 1,400 people in Israel and kidnapped more than 220. Around 10,500 people have been killed in Gaza in the Israeli offensive, according to the Hamas-run authorities in Gaza. At his weekly media briefing, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Arindam Bagchi said India has made its position clear on the Hamas-Israel conflict on multiple occasions including during the UN General Assembly debate on October 27.

“We have strongly condemned the horrific attack on Israel, urged the need for zero tolerance for terrorism and called for the immediate and unconditional release of hostages,” he said.

“We have also conveyed our deep concern at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the increasing civilian toll and welcomed efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance,” he said. Bagchi said India has also sent 38 tonnes of humanitarian relief material and emphasised the need for strict “observance of international humanitarian law.” The relief materials were sent to the people of Gaza.

We have also urged the parties to de-escalate, eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for an early resumption of direct peace negotiations towards a two state solution. That captures all aspects of how we look at the very difficult situation there,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held phone conversations with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas following escalation of the conflict.

Read: US launches airstrike on site in Syria in response to attacks by Iranian-backed militias

Asked about reports that the Israeli construction industry is looking at recruiting 100,000 Indian workers to replace the 90,000 Palestinians, he was not aware of any such requests from Tel Aviv.

“I am not sure of any specific conversations or requests. I saw some reports of 100,000 workers replacing other workers there. I have not heard any of those things. (I am) not aware of any specific figure or request,” Bagchi said.

In a larger context, he said India has been working towards giving its citizens access to the “global work place”. “In this regard, we have been in discussion on trying to get into mobility agreements with a number of countries. Such frameworks and agreements ensure that our people are treated fairly, their rights are protected and they are not discriminated against,” Bagchi said.

“In Israel, there are already a number of Indian workers employed there, especially in the care-giver sector. Since 2022, we have been discussing a bilateral framework in the construction and care-giver sectors,” he said. “But this is a long-term initiative. But I am not aware of any specific requests or the numbers that have been floating around,” he said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani rolls out ‘Swiggy’ gift on Diwali, announces special prepaid plan, check details

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get amazing offers on shoe racks

Delhi's air quality drops to 'severe' again, govt plans artificial rain to curb pollution

Sai Pragna Etikyala: IAF India’s International Achievers Awardee Breaking Linguistic Barriers in Tech

'What a big shame': Netizens brutally troll Aishwarya Sharma for abusing Abhishek Kumar on Bigg Boss 17

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha's first birthday celebration

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE