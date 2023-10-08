Video: Israel gave ‘10-minute heads up’ before attacking building, over 300 died in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza, which served as the location of offices for the Hamas terror group.

An Israeli airstrike destroyed a high-rise structure in the heart of Gaza City. Numerous families reside in the 14-story Palestine Tower, which also served as the location of offices for Hamas, according to the Associated Press. Israel gave residents a 10-minute heads-up before destroying the structure.

‼️ #Israel Defense Forces: Fighter jets recently attacked two high-rise buildings in the #Gaza Strip that were used by senior #Hamas members for terrorist operations. The Hamas terrorist organization places its military forces in the heart of the civilian population of the Gaza… pic.twitter.com/6aPeCK4xmt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 7, 2023

Following an extraordinary surprise onslaught, Hamas launched thousands of rockets and sent dozens of fighters into Israeli cities close to the Gaza Strip. Israeli officials declared a state of war with Hamas and began airstrikes in Gaza, threatening to inflict an "unprecedented price" on the group.

More than 200 Israelis have died due to the surprise Hamas attack on Saturday, the IDF reported, accusing the insurgents of "massacring civilians" by breaking into homes. Over 232 have died in Gaza, Palestine said, as Israel declared war against Hamas, vowing to avenge the fierce attack, and launched airstrikes.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said that Hamas committed a "grave mistake" by starting a confrontation with Israel.

Several images of people surfacing online escaping their houses in the Gaza border regions are unsettling. Hundreds of men and women were spotted escorting food and blankets away from the Israeli border.

Since Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007, Israel and Palestinian terrorists have engaged in a number of battles. The incident comes as tensions have risen as a result of Israel closing its gates to employees from Gaza.