Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul University attack

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Kabul University on Monday that killed 22 people including students, the jihadist group's Amaq News Agency said.

Amaq said the gunmen targeted a gathering being held to mark the completion of a training course at the university.

In a message posted on Telegram, the group claimed to have "killed and injured 80 Afghan judges, investigators and security personnel" who gathered on completion of a training programme.

The death toll released by Afghan officials is much lower, at 22, and does not mention the killing of judges or prosecutors. Officials said multiple students had been killed.

Gunmen stormed Kabul University, killing students in their classrooms and firing on others as they fled on Monday, in the second attack on an educational institution in the city in just over a week, officials and witnesses said.

In a video message, President Ashraf Ghani, who once lectured at the university, announced a national day of mourning to honour the victims and offered his "condolences and profound sympathies to the nation" and the families of the victims.

"My heart is still beating for this academic institution," he said. "Today's attack has left us grief-stricken."

"This is the second attack on educational institutions in Kabul ... Afghan children & youth need to feel safe going to school," NATO Senior Civilian Representative to Afghanistan Stefano Pontecorvo said in a statement.

A suicide bomber had killed 24 people including teenage students at an education centre in Kabul on October 24. Islamic State had claimed responsibility for that attack, without providing evidence.

Taliban insurgents issued a statement condemning the latest attack and denying any involvement.

Violence has plagued Afghanistan while government and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Qatar to try to broker a peace deal and as the United States brings home its troops.

In a post on Twitter, the Presidential Palace announced a day of mourning on Tuesday, for which the Afghan flag will fly at half-mast in the country and at its diplomatic missions around the world.

(With inputs from Reuters)