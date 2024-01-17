Iran launches attacks on what it calls militant bases in Pakistan

The state-run IRNA news agency said missiles and drones were used in the attack.

Iran launched attacks Tuesday targeting what it described as bases inside Pakistan for the militant group Jaish al-Adl. The state-run IRNA news agency said missiles and drones were used in the attack. Pakistan did not immediately acknowledge the attack. Jaish al-Adl is a Sunni militant group which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan.

