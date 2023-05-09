Imran Khan arrest: Massive protests erupt across Pakistan; here's what we know so far (photo: Twitter/Farrukh Habib)

Hours after the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, massive protests and demonstrations by his party supporters erupted across Pakistan. He was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News. Protesters also entered compounds of army commanders' residence in Lahore and army HQ in Rawalpindi, according to reports.

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.

Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi's Murree Road. The PTI supporters are seen chanting 'release Imran Khan' and 'shut down Pakistan' in the streets of Lahore, Faizabad, Bannu, and Peshawar. People of Lahore moving from Liberty towards Lahore Cantt," tweeted PTI's handle.

Imran Khan's party Twitter handle urged Pakistanis to come out and protest against his arrest. "Pakistan, its your time now. It's now or never an opportunity. People must come out to defend their country now," it tweeted.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated the party`s call for 'peaceful protest', following the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan. He said he was leaving for Islamabad where he has called a meeting of the PTI leadership and a six-member committee to determine the next course of action, Dawn reported.

(With inputs from ANI)