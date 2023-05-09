Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Imran Khan arrest: Massive protests erupt across Pakistan; here's what we know so far

Imran Khan arrest: Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi's Murree Road.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

Imran Khan arrest: Massive protests erupt across Pakistan; here's what we know so far
Imran Khan arrest: Massive protests erupt across Pakistan; here's what we know so far (photo: Twitter/Farrukh Habib)

Hours after the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, massive protests and demonstrations by his party supporters erupted across Pakistan. He was arrested outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday. 

PTI workers protested in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan, reported Geo News. Protesters also entered compounds of army commanders' residence in Lahore and army HQ in Rawalpindi, according to reports. 

In Karachi, demonstrators clashed with the police near Nursery. They threw stones at police vehicles and tore down street lights. There were reports that police fired teargas shells at the protesters.

Police also fired teargas shells at protesters on Rawalpindi's Murree Road. The PTI supporters are seen chanting 'release Imran Khan' and 'shut down Pakistan' in the streets of Lahore, Faizabad, Bannu, and Peshawar. People of Lahore moving from Liberty towards Lahore Cantt," tweeted PTI's handle.

Imran Khan's party Twitter handle urged Pakistanis to come out and protest against his arrest. "Pakistan, its your time now. It's now or never an opportunity. People must come out to defend their country now," it tweeted.

READ | Imran Khan arrested: What is Al-Qadir Trust case which led to former Pakistan PM's arrest?

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated the party`s call for 'peaceful protest', following the arrest of former Prime Minister Khan. He said he was leaving for Islamabad where he has called a meeting of the PTI leadership and a six-member committee to determine the next course of action, Dawn reported.

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Ishani Chahar, the beautiful wife of Punjab Kings spinner Rahul Chahar
Bad Boy: Govinda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff attend pre-release event of Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi's debut film
In pics: SS Rajamouli launches Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's NTR 30, claps first shot
Nysa Devgan enjoys royal stay at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace; poses with Orhan Awatramani, other friends
Bull Riding to Big Wave Surfing, take a look at 6 most dangerous sports in the world
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Deepthi Narkuti, Hyderabad girl hired for record-breaking package by Microsoft, her salary is...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.