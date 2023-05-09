Imran Khan arrested: What is Al-Qadir Trust case which led to former Pakistan PM arrest?

Imran Khan arrested | Photo: Reuters

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been taken into custody on Tuesday (May 9) by paramilitary forces from outside the High Court in Islamabad. As per local reports, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was arrested over corruption cases.

Khan has been summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) multiple times for his connection with the Ai Qadir Trust case. More than 120 cases have been registered against Khan in various courts.

What is the Al-Qadir Trust case?

Imran Kahn and his wife Bushra Bibi along with other PTI leaders are allegedly involved in the Al-Qadir University Project Trust. As per reports, Khan, his wife and others made a settlement with a property tycoon which caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer.

Reportedly, the PTI leaders are accused of getting undue benefits in the form of Over 458 kanals of land at Mouza Bakrala, Sohawa to establish Al-Qadir University.