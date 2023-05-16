Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani sued for sexual assault, Rs 82 crore lawsuit filed by former aide

After Donald Trump, sexual assault charges have been filed against his former personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who is being sued for Rs 82 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: Reuters |Updated: May 16, 2023, 05:27 PM IST

Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani sued for sexual assault, Rs 82 crore lawsuit filed by former aide
Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani (Photo - Reuters)

A former associate of Rudy Giuliani is suing him for sexual assault, accusing Donald Trump's former personal lawyer of hiring her to fulfill his desire for a sexual relationship.

In a civil complaint filed on Monday and seeking at least $10 million, Noelle Dunphy said Giuliani began abusing her almost immediately after hiring her as an off-the-books employee in January 2019.

She said Giuliani made clear that satisfying his sexual demands was an "absolute requirement" of her job.

Dunphy had first publicly discussed her accusations in January but added many new details in a 69-page complaint filed against Giuliani and three of his namesake companies in a New York state court in Manhattan.

Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, said the former New York City mayor "unequivocally denies the allegations raised by Ms. Dunphy.

"Mayor Giuliani's lifetime of public service speaks for itself and he will pursue all available remedies and counterclaims," he added.

Giuliani, 78, was named Time magazine's 2001 Person of the Year and became known as "America's Mayor" for his response to the Sept. 11 attacks.

Dunphy said Giuliani promised to pay her $1 million a year and represent her for free in separate legal matters concerning domestic abuse but said he had to defer her pay until he settled his "acrimonious" divorce from his third wife, Judith.

According to Monday's complaint, Giuliani "forced Ms. Dunphy to perform oral sex on him" throughout their relationship.

Dunphy also said Giuliani went on "alcohol-drenched rants that included sexist, racist, and antisemitic remarks" that made her work environment unbearable and fired her in January 2021 without paying her deferred salary.

"Giuliani presented himself as a generous employer and a hero," the complaint said. "He was neither.... Through this case, Ms. Dunphy seeks a measure of justice from a man who thought his power and connections rendered him untouchable."

The case is Dunphy v Giuliani et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 650033/2023.

READ | Donald Trump to be arrested soon? Ex US President makes bold claim amid Stormy Daniels affair row

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Esha Gupta sets the temperature soaring in a bold black, check pics
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas rock Met Gala 2023 after-party in stunning Valentino outfits, see viral photos
'Super cute' Urfi Javed in old pics from college days shocks fans: 'Tab allergy nahi thi kapdo se..'
Isha Ambani, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone: Celebs who walked at Met Gala red carpet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
HBSE 10th Result 2023: Haryana Board Class 10 result to be declared shortly at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.