Donald Trump to be arrested soon? Ex US President makes bold claim amid Stormy Daniels affair row

Former US President Donald Trump (File photo)

Former United States President Donald Trump has once again landed in a controversy, this time claiming that he will be arrested soon. Trump also called for a protest to oppose his arrest, which he claims will take place on March 21, Tuesday.

Controversial businessman Donald Trump claimed on Saturday that his arrest is imminent and issued an extraordinary call for his supporters to protest as a New York grand jury investigates hush money payments to women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president.

This comes as Trump is currently embroiled in a controversy with adult movie actress Stormy Daniels, who claimed that the two were having an affair. Daniels had also claimed that she had received thousands of dollars as hush money to keep the affair under wraps.

Taking to social media, Donald Trump had written, “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Trump further called Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “corrupt and highly political”, claiming that his office is acting against him at the behest of liberal billionaire George Soros. Bragg’s office is reportedly focused on the hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels.

The call for a protest against his arrest is eerily similar to the one made just before the US Capitol riots broke out on January 6, 2021, which left the entire United States shocked to their core.

After hearing from the then-president at a Washington rally that morning, his supporters marched to the Capitol and tried to stop the congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's White House victory, breaking through doors and windows of the building and leaving officers beaten and bloodied.

While the alleged affair with Stormy Daniels has raised a lot of questions against him, Donald Trump has claimed that this is all just a conspiracy to defame him and shut down his cause.

(With inputs from agencies)

