Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump to run for president in 2024, says 'will make America great again'

“I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said in a speech at his Florida private club.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 16, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump to run for president in 2024, says 'will make America great again'
US Presidential Elections: Donald Trump to run for president in 2024, says 'will make America great again'

Former United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will seek the Republic Party nomination to contest in the 2024 presidential election. "In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Trump said on Tuesday (local time). 

"It was only the beginning to rescue the American dream," he further added.

The announcement comes in the wake of mid-term elections held in the US.CNN reported that Trump's paperwork establishing his candidacy landed with the Federal Election Committee shortly before he delivered his announcement at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida waterfront estate.

Democrats have been leading in 50 seats of the US Senate while Republicans continue to take lead in 49 seats, The Washington Post reported. Democrats have been leading in 207 seats while Republicans have been leading in 217 seats in the US House.

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/world/report-why-is-twitter-working-super-slow-in-india-owner-elon-musk-reveals-reason-3002619

Trump in recent months has been hinting that he would run in the presidential elections.

Talking about Republican Party, the former US President said that his party has become much bigger, much stronger, much more powerful [and] can do much more good for the country.

He also said that Russia's war in Ukraine would "never have happened" if he was President"Even the Democrats have admitted that," Trump said.

For the record, no Democrats have said that Russia's war in Ukraine would not have happened if Trump was President, Trump added. Former US President also promised not to give Biden "four more years." "I will ensure Joe Biden does not receive four more years," Trump said.

"Our country can not take that. It can only take so much... We will do it again, but with even more votes this time," he added. Former US President has set his eyes on winning a second term in Washington as he made a statement regarding two GOP governors Ron DeSantis of Florida and Glenn Youngkin of Virginia who could challenge his status as the party`s anchor in the coming months, CNN reported.

Making a statement regarding Glenn Youngkin, Donald Trump in a post on Truth Social said, "I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him - or he couldn't have come close to winning." 

Notably, Donald Trump lost to US President Joe Biden in the presidential elections held in 2020. He and his supporters have not acknowledged the results and are accused of voter fraud. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Deepika Padukone stuns in black, Kartik Aaryan poses with fans at airport
Fond of banana shake? Know about side effects of consuming the drink daily
Dhanteras 2022: Investing in gold this Dhanteras? Things to keep in mind before buying
Shehnaaz Gill oozes boss lady vibes in grey pantsuit, fans call her 'natural beauty'
Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti turns picturesque white after fresh snowfall, see PICS
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Lucknow Super Giants' IPL 2023 Retentions: Check retained-released players, purse value, vacant slots
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.