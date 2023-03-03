Search icon
Men in China are now modeling lingerie, here's why

Videos of male models in female lingerie are also going viral on Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 08:56 PM IST

China bans women from modeling lingerie online, now men showcase female undergarments (Photo: Twitter)

China has banned female models from showcasing lingerie online. The decision reportedly comes as a result of the country's law against spreading obscene material online. But Chinese livestream fashion companies have opted for a new approach to showcase undergarments online.

They have hired male models for the work. These male models are flaunting women's lingerie including push-up bras, snug corsets and lace-trimmed nightgowns. Videos of male models in female lingerie are going viral on Douyin, China's version of TikTok.

The owner of a livestream business, Xu, even introduced a male model wearing a silk robe on the social media website. "The light and luxurious boudoir of the wife and adults," the caption of the post read, New York Post reported.

After the video of male models went viral, internet users shared their opinion on the decision. "If it's a female model, the live stream would be banned every other minute, it's not like this hasn't happened before, this is still depriving a group of women of their job opportunities," one user wrote. "The guy wears it better than the girl," commented another.

