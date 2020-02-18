Ashraf Ghani secures 50.64% votes, wins second term as Afghan president

The incumbent president of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, has secured his second term as Afghan president, final election results in the country revealed on Tuesday.

In the presidential elections that were conducted in September 2019, Ghani received 50.64% votes. In light of this, the Election Commission declared Ashraf Ghani as the president of Afghanistan.

Preliminary polling results earlier had shown Ghani taking a narrow margin over his main rival, Abdullah Abdullah. The results were delayed for nearly five months after allegations of vote-rigging from Abdullah forced a recount.

Millions of people in Afghanistan braved persistent threats from the Taliban and cast their ballots in September in the country's fourth presidential election marred by low voter turnout, logistical issues, fraud allegations and attacks.

However, questions have been raised on the credibility of elections held on September 28 with allegations of fraud and corruption.

Many people complained that their names were missing from voter rolls and the biometric identification machines -- a first in this year's presidential election in a bid to reduce fraud -- developed technical issues or officers not adequately trained on how to use them, Al Jazeera had reported.

Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission (IEC) struggled to calculate exact figures from hundreds of polling sites, as attacks blocked highways or blew up communication towers snapping telecom signals in several parts of the country, according to The New York Times.

As these issues persisted, polling was extended from 3 PM to 5 PM (local time).

During the polling, a blast had hit a polling centre in southern Kandahar city.

Nevertheless, people exercised their franchise in hope that Afghanistan would soon limp back to normalcy and the new government would have its task cut out to bring back on track the US-Taliban peace talks.

Nearly 9.6 million people had registered to vote in the election, according to the IEC.