Woman finds spider nest in ear after suffering from discomfort, details here

Headlines

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

New Year bonanza! Centre may reduce petrol, diesel prices by this much, check latest fuel rates of you city

Dunki box office day 8: Shah Rukh Khan's film continues to perform well, earns Rs 9 crore

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi-NCR news: Intense fog grips national capital, flights and trains delayed, traffic advisory issued

Former India and CSK player Ambati Rayudu joins YSR Congress in CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's presence

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio now planning to disrupt smart TV market, to launch new…

9 motivational quotes by Rishi Kapoor

Indian villains who made strong impact in 2023

Superfoods that diabetics should eat everyday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Is COVID-19 Becoming A Seasonal Influenza? Takeaways From The Propagation Of JN.1

Hurray! PM Modi's YouTube Channel Crosses 20 Million Subscribers; Highest Among Global Leaders

Yearender 2023: From Nitish Kumar To Dalai Lama , Most Controversial Statements Of This Year

Meet actress who took Rs 1 crore for one scene, not Sridevi, Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Alia, Nayanthara, Samantha

Meet actor who left studies, made tea on film sets, is from superstar family, net worth is Rs 280 crore, debut film...

This former Bollywood actress claimed she quit Telugu cinema due to rumours of her affair with Jr NTR

HomeViral

Viral

Woman finds spider nest in ear after suffering from discomfort, details here

In a chilling incident that has scared social media, Lucy Wild, a 29-year-old mother of three from Cheshire, discovered a spider's nest in her ear canal.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

article-main
Representative image
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a spine-chilling incident that has sent shockwaves across social media, a 29-year-old mother of three from Cheshire, Lucy Wild, found herself living a nightmare when she unearthed a spider nursery thriving within the confines of her ear canal. The harrowing experience, documented in a viral video, highlights the sheer terror of waking up to a mysterious "crackling" sound, only to discover it wasn't loose wax, but a brood of eight-legged invaders setting up residence.

Initially dismissing the odd sensation in her ear as a minor annoyance, Wild's unease intensified as the day progressed. Equipped with a Smartbud, an electronic ear-cleaning device with a built-in camera, she embarked on a mission to unravel the mystery.

To her horror, the unsettling truth revealed itself – a spider had infiltrated her ear. In a panic, she turned to warm olive oil and dialed the UK emergency number for assistance. Despite successfully extracting the arachnid, Wild's relief was short-lived.

A subsequent bout of ear pain prompted a second investigation with the Smartbud, unveiling a black mass inside her ear. A visit to the hospital's ear, nose, and throat department delivered a diagnosis that left both Wild and medical professionals astonished – a spider's nest had taken root.

The process of removing the spider's nest turned out to be a nightmarish ordeal. Suctioning the interior of her ear became a painful procedure, with Wild describing it as "the most excruciating pain" she had ever endured. The intensity was so overwhelming that she even vomited during the process, likening it to the agony of childbirth or a C-section.

Despite the apparent success of the procedure, Wild couldn't shake the fear that lingering horrors might still be concealed within. Now, she advocates for vigilance and recommends investing in tools like Smartbud to monitor ear health. This unsettling incident serves as a stark reminder of the unexpected perils that can lurk in seemingly mundane aspects of daily life.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

UP: Accident turns into 'chicken loot' as truck crashes due to fog; video goes viral

'Govt didn't follow ‘proper procedure’ while suspending WFI, will challenge in court': Sanjay Singh

Shah Rukh Khan has savage reply to Twitter user raising questions about Dunki's budget: 'Jiska business hai...'

Watch: David Warner receives standing ovation after final Test innings at MCG, gives away gloves to fan

Meet Bengaluru's richest man, it's not Narayana Murthy, Azim Premji, his massive net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE