Wedding turns nightmare! Bride and groom fall from swing, watch viral video here

In the ongoing wedding season, Indians are leaving no stoned unturned to make their weddings memorable. For the unversed, Indian weddings are known for their elaborate setup, a three-day function, grand entries of bride and groom, etc.

Weddings are now being organised by event planners instead of families because of which every wedding looks like a set on a film. Planners come up with the most innovative ideas to introduce the couple to their guests by making spectacular entrances be it chariots, rotating platforms and swings, nothing has been left out.

But, as amazing as these things may look, it turned out to be a nightmare for a couple from Chhattisgarh's Raipur where things went wrong but fortunately, no one was hurt.

A video from the incident has gone viral that shows the soon-to-be-married couple entering the stage in an oval-shaped swing with massive fireworks and background dancers when all of a sudden the harness snaps making the couple fall from the swing.

Take a look at the video:

Unfortunate accident at Raipur Wedding yesterday.

Thank God all are safe.

source : https://t.co/yal9Wzqt2f pic.twitter.com/ehgu4PTO8f — Amandeep Singh (@amandeep14) December 12, 2021

As they fell from the swing, guests and family members were seen running and screaming towards the stage to save the couple.

Reportedly, the couple fell from a height of 12 feet and have minor injuries. Once everything at the venue was settled, the couple proceeded for their wedding ritual after 30 minutes.

As per reports, the wedding planner company has taken complete responsibility for the incident that took place.