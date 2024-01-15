Headlines

Watch: Passenger assaults IndiGo pilot over flight delay, video goes viral

The viral video purportedly shows an agitated passenger running from the last row and hitting the pilot.

ANI

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 10:06 AM IST

In a viral video, a passenger was seen hitting the pilot of an Indigo flight while he was announcing a delay in departure at Delhi Airport on Sunday. According to official sources, the incident took place reportedly on Sunday. 

As per the airline sources, the male passenger assaulted Anup Kumar, the pilot of the Delhi-Goa Indigo flight (6E-2175) while the latter was announcing the delay in departure at around 1 pm. 

The viral video purportedly shows an agitated passenger running from the last row and hitting the pilot. 

"A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making a delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable !," a user posted on social media platform X. 

The crew members were seen trying to calm the agitated passenger and urging others to stay buckled in. After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the aviation security agency took cognizance and initiated a probe into the same. 

Meanwhile, IndiGo has lodged a formal complaint against the passenger, and the process of filing a case is underway, the airline sources said. Delhi police have assured appropriate action into the incident. We received a complaint and are taking appropriate legal action, a senior official with Airport police said. 

On Sunday, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport witnessed chaotic scenes as dozens of flights were delayed due to dense fog and bad weather conditions. This left hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport for several hours.

As per officials, nearly a dozen flights to Delhi were diverted due to unfavorable weather conditions on Sunday. 

