Watch: Egyptian woman sings ‘Yeh dosti hm nahi todenge’, impresses PM Modi in Cairo, viral video

Twitter: @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Egypt on a two-day state visit. Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly greeted PM Modi when he arrived at Cairo International Airport on Saturday. When he arrived at the hotel in Cairo, the Indian community also gave him a musical welcome.

'Yeh dosti hm nahi todenge' from the movie Sholay, one of Bollywood's most famous songs, is being sung to Narendra Modi by an Egyptian woman in a video that is doing the rounds on the internet.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | An Egyptian woman sings 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' to welcome PM Modi in Cairo pic.twitter.com/Ce4WGcSYhc — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

PM Modi was seen applauding the Egyptian woman. The video has gone viral on the social media platforms. The video has won netizens' hearts. Many users have reacted to the video.

“I've never been to India before. I've been singing an Indian song since I was like six years old. So it's like 11 or 12 years. It was so good to meet PM Modi. He told me that we look like we are from India. There's no difference,” said the Egyptian woman while interacting with the media.

Members of the Indian community gathered to enthusiastically welcome PM Modi at the Ritz Carlton in Cairo. They chanted "Modi Modi" and "Vande Mataram" while waving the Indian flag. Modi welcomed the kids in the crowd, who were also there. The Indian diaspora enthusiastically welcomed Modi by performing cultural shows and singing Indian music.

(Also Read: Meet Kavitha Ramu, IAS by profession and dancer by passion)