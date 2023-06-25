Meet Kavitha Ramu, IAS by profession and dancer by passion

Kavitha Ramu, an IAS officer, is exceptional among civil workers because she is also a talented Bharatnatyam dancer. Kavita Ramu has performed on stage more than 600 times thus far.

When Kavitha Ramu was only four years old, her mother brought her to Guru Neela Krishnamurthy. He taught her the fundamentals of Bharathanatyam, and soon she developed a passion for dancing.

Kavitha's father also served as a significant source of inspiration. Kavitha opted to join the IAS because her father was an officer in the service.

You might be shocked to learn that Kavitha Ramu has established herself in the world of classical dance in addition to cracking one of the most difficult and challenging exams, UPSC.

Kavitha Ramu had the opportunity to perform in 1981 at the Fifth World Tamil Conference when she was just eight years old. Over 600 solo performances have been held by Kavitha during her three decades as a stage performer.

While growing up, Kavitha decided to become an IAS officer and chose Economics for her graduation. Her father was an Economics professor before marriage. Kavitha started preparing for the UPSC in post-graduation and was also a college topper in her post-graduation. First, she managed to clear Tamil Nadu public services. She passed the IAS examination in 2002 and took charge as the 41st district collector of Pudukottai district.

During her career as a civil servant, Ramu has been posted as the Assistant Commissioner of Chennai’s Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department, Revenue Divisional Officer in Vellore, and the Joint Commissioner for Relief and Rehabilitation in the Tamil Nadu Road Sector Project (TNRSP). She also served as the General Manager for the Tamil Nadu State Tourism Development Corporation and Director of museums.

Kavitha didn’t only successfully crack UPSC but also made a name for herself in the field of classical dance.

