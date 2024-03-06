Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Tira beauty launches international brand Allies of Skin to India

This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

Trump, Biden hope for decisive victories as Americans vote in primary contests on Super Tuesday

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slams BJP's 'nefarious designs' for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

Viral video: Wild dogs helplessly witness lion's deadly attack on their 'brother', internet reacts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail Tira beauty launches international brand Allies of Skin to India

This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu slams BJP's 'nefarious designs' for attempting to overthrow Cong govt

9 times Rekha inspired us with powerful messages

8 south superstars who failed in Bollywood

Mughal king Shah Jahan used to go to this place secretly

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

IPL 2024: All Time Greatest IPL 11 Without Rohit Sharma & AB de Villiers? | Cricket Show | Podcast

Indian Classical Dancer Amarnath Ghosh Shot Dead In US, Actress Devoleena Tweet About The Incident

Meet Bansuri Swaraj, Sushma Swaraj's Daughter, Who's Making Her Lok Sabha Debut

Meet beauty queen who failed in Bollywood, quit films, survived abusive relationship, now works for…

Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew cautions Randeep as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar trailer invokes Bose: 'Refrain from...'

Alia Bhatt to play super agent in YRF Spy Universe actioner, insider confirms, filming to start from...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Wild dogs helplessly witness lion's deadly attack on their 'brother', internet reacts

Video footage captures a tense confrontation between wild dogs and a lion at Balule Nature Reserve in South Africa.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 06:39 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a gripping wildlife encounter captured by Balule Nature Reserve guide Nhlanhla Nkuna in South Africa, a video has surfaced online showcasing a dramatic showdown between wild dogs and a formidable lion. The footage, shared with Latest Sightings and subsequently posted on their YouTube channel last week, has already amassed over 2 million views.

Nhlanhla narrated the incident, describing how a seemingly peaceful scene with a lion lounging in the shade quickly escalated when its attention was drawn to a steenbok. The small antelope managed to evade the lion's pursuit, disappearing into the bushes. Intrigued by the sudden turn of events, Nhlanhla soon realized that a pack of wild dogs was hot on the steenbok's trail.

Unbeknownst to the wild dogs, danger lurked as the lion lay concealed in the bushes. As the first wild dog approached, the lion sprang into action, seizing it by the throat in a swift and surprising attack.

Nhlanhla recounted the distressing moment, stating, "The wild dog let out a squeal and a whimper. He was caught, and there was no way he could do anything about it."

Upon hearing the distress calls of their fellow pack member, the remaining two wild dogs rushed to the scene. Faced with the harsh reality of one of their own being captured, the two dogs resorted to intimidation, barking and growling at the imposing lion.

Despite their valiant efforts, the lion remained undeterred, maintaining a firm grip on the captured wild dog. Nhlanhla observed, "The huge male, who knew that the dogs could not harm him, just kept his grip firm on the wild dog’s throat. At that point, the wild dog gave his last kick, and a small whimper of its last breath came out, and his life came to an end. The other dogs, clearly defeated, just stood and watched on."

The video has sparked intense discussions among wildlife enthusiasts. Viewers have marveled at the lion's strength, with one user commenting, "The way he just grabbed him with one paw. This lion is such a force." Another expressed surprise that the wild dogs didn't attempt to challenge the lion, stating, "I'm shocked that the wild dogs didn't at least attempt to nip the lion. They were so scared to get near him."

"The expression on the lion's face is classic," added another spectator, highlighting the captivating dynamics of this wild encounter.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

UP Cabinet Expansion: OP Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, 2 others inducted in Yogi govt

Why March 2024 is the perfect time to buy a home in Haridwar's Amrit Aarogyam

What is Hyperglycemia? Know its causes, symptoms

Royale Impex: Leading the charge in marble innovation

Imtiaz Ali reacts to Bollywood's revival after dull phase, says 'logon ne kaha tha....' | Exclusive

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Surbhi Chandna shares romantic first pics from dreamy wedding with Karan Sharma: 'Finally home after 13 years'

In pics: Ranveer-Deepika shine, Shah Rukh-Salman twin in black at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding bash day 2

'Hottest parents-to-be' Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh share stunning pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Nysa Devgan, John Abraham arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash

From Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh to Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar, 5 celeb couples set to embrace parenthood in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement