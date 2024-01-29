Twitter
Viral video: When Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath pranked employees with fake police raid, watch

Kamath also hires three fake policemen and even creates a fake document.

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Jan 29, 2024, 12:13 PM IST

Nithin Kamath, CEO of Zerodha, a stock broker company, once orchestrated a fake police raid to prank his employees. He shared an old video of him planning a fake raid and causing a frenzy among people in the Bengaluru office. The video is making rounds on social media.

"This prank we ran over 10 years ago" writes Kamath as he shared the video. The video shows him planning the prank step-by-step. 

The video commences with a message from Nithin Kamath, stating, "We carried out a fake police raid in our office to see how the team reacts to extreme stress and to have some fun, of course." In the video technicians can be seen installing hidden cameras around the office to record everything. Kamal also hired a fake policeman and created a fake document as well. 

 
The employees can be seen trying to make sense of what is happening when the fake police enter their office. In the video, a few people even question the police regarding the ‘raid’. At the end of the video, Kamath reveals the truth and surprises the employees.

 

The post was shared on January 28. Since being posted, it has garnered attention and went viral on Instagram, with more than two lakh views. The post also has over 15,000 likes and numerous comments.

