Viral video: Woman’s sensuous dance in sexy yellow saree on Suraj Hua Maddham sets internet on fire, watch

Viral Dance Video: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s superhit song ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ still continues to grab the attention of the netizens as social media influences and vloggers keep posting their videos dancing to the evergreen track. ‘Suraj Hua Maddham’ song will always be remembered for the sizzling chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, the lead actors of K3G.

Now, a video of a woman dancing on Suraj Hua Maddham has gone viral. The woman identified as Kanishka Sharma is dancing on the song wearing a sexy yellow saree, backless blouse and matching bangles. Kanishka is showing her sensuous dance moves against the backdrop of mountains, which are snow-capped. The caption on the viral video read, “Suraj Hua Maddham.”

Watch the viral video here:

The sexy dance video has now gone viral on social media with netizens flooding the comment section with heart-eye and fire emojis. Kanishka Sharma mentioned that the dance video was recorded at -12 degrees.

The viral dance video has received 1.7M views, 137K likes and 748 comments. One of the users wrote, “feels like Bollywood keep it up.” Another user wrote,” Super. kya ada hai.”