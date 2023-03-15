Search icon
Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance in bikini, hot pants on Mausam Beimaan Hua lights up the internet, watch

In a viral video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen showing her hot dance moves on superhit Bollywood song ‘Mausam Beimaan Hua Aaj Pehli Baar’.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 03:13 PM IST

Viral video: Desi girl’s sexy dance in bikini, hot pants on Mausam Beimaan Hua lights up the internet, watch
Desi girl's dance stuns netizens

Social media platforms like Instagram, Youtube and others are full of dance videos these days as many people keep posting their dance videos on different social platforms with an aim to get famous and become social media influencers. Many of these dance videos go viral on social media within no time as they receive a lot of attention from the netizens.

Now, a dance video shared by a girl named Akriti Agarwal has gone viral on Instagram. In the viral video shared on Instagram, the girl can be seen showing her hot and sexy dance moves on superhit Bollywood song ‘Mausam Beimaan Hua Aaj Pehli Baar’. The song is picturised on Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. The girl is wearing a sexy bikini and hot pants with jacket. The well choreographed dance moves show that the girl in the viral video is a trained dancer.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AKRITI AGARWAL (@akritiagarwal7)

The video has received over 2 lakh likes so far. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the girl for her sizzling dance moves.

Few days ago, the video of a girl dancing on superhit Bollywood number ‘Sharara Sharara’ had gone viral on social media. The popular Bollywood number was picturised on Shamita Shetty.

