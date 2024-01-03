Viral video: Pakistani boy takes tiger on a walk, netizens react, watch

The video was uploaded by a Lahore-based YouTuber Nouman Hassan, and it has taken social media by storm.

Some people use social media platforms to educate or make funny videos. But there's a section of people across the world who post some bizarre stuff on these platforms, which makes the audience go say ‘wow.’ In today’s edition of bizarre stuff, a video posted on a social media platform shows a little boy walking a tiger. The video has now gone viral and people can’t believe what they saw.

The video was uploaded by a Lahore-based YouTuber Nouman Hassan, and it has taken social media by storm. In the viral clip, a little boy can be seen walking a huge tiger in a lawn with superb confidence. The boy has gripped the tiger’s chain very tightly.

Soon after that, it can be seen in the video that the tiger lashes out at the boy, which startles him. After that the tiger is brought back in control by a man who comes into the scene with a stick. He tries to threaten the tiger and eventually the big cat backs down.

The video was shared on Instagram, and has till now garnered over 35 million views.

Some people were quite furious to look at the video. One user commented, “Kid life depends on tiger mood.”

Another user jokingly advised him and said, “It is a tiger, not a dog."