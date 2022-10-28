Viral video of 'Bahubali Samosa' stuns internet

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: The much-awaited festive season has finally begun. Multiple states are witnessing unique festivals, and can this season ever be complete without some samosas? A staple snack in India, samosa has a huge fan following during this festive occasions. Whether you eat it with chutneys, chole, dahi, or plain, there is no denying that we all love samosas. But can you imagine finishing a samosa weighing 8 kilograms? A massive 'Baahubali' samosa has surfaced on the internet, causing foodies to sit up and take notice. Harsh Goenka, an industrialist, was also drawn to this large chai-time snack. He posted a small video on Twitter account featuring the giant 'Baahubali' samosa.

Take a look here:

After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat not more than one samosa today…… pic.twitter.com/WjuRObFD0T — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) October 26, 2022

Goenka's post was accompanied by the witty remark, "After all the Diwali sweets, my wife has ordered me to eat no more than one samosa today." According to media reports, a Meerut sweet shop is inviting all self-proclaimed competitive eaters to compete in the Bahubali Samosa Challenge, a speed-eating contest with a cash prize of Rs. 51,000 for the winner.

Well talking about the clip, it went viral for obvious reasons and garnered more than 496k views. Netizens were delighted to see this massive size of their chai-time snack. A user wrote, "Baapre ye toh mai kabhi nahi kha pau" Another user commented, "This samosa is bigger than me hahaha."

"So so so big, I can't eat it alone. Nice video," the third wrote. The fourth commented, "That's why aliens don't visit us"