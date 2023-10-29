Headlines

Viral video: Desi woman in sizzling attire grooving to San Sanana will make your jaw drop, watch

A captivating dance video featuring a talented woman grooving to "San Sanana" by Farooq Got Audio has gone viral on social media.

'DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 01:42 PM IST

In a world where viral sensations are born every day, a mesmerizing dance video is currently taking the internet by storm. If you think you've got the moves, you absolutely must watch this extraordinary performance. The video features a stunning woman, dressed in scintillating attire, moving gracefully to the rhythm of "San Sanana" by Farooq Got Audio. Her dynamic performance has set the online world ablaze, garnering widespread acclaim.

Originally posted on Instagram by the user Manisha Dagore, the video showcases Dagore donning an elegant black ensemble, all within the cozy confines of her living room. As the infectious beats of "San Sanana" fill the air, she masterfully synchronizes her expressions and dance moves with the song's pulsating rhythm. Not only does she dance with finesse, but she also flawlessly lip-syncs to the lyrics, delivering a stellar performance that's impossible to ignore.

This video swiftly went viral, and the comment section exploded with a flurry of heart and love-struck emojis. Viewers from all corners couldn't help but be captivated by her remarkable dance skills and boundless energy.

Here's a glimpse of the enthusiastic responses from viewers:

One viewer couldn't contain their excitement, exclaiming, "That's some super dancing!"

Another playfully remarked, "I'm pretty sure my Instagram feed just caught fire!"

A third viewer couldn't help but be astounded, declaring, "Wow, you're on fire, girl!"

Another admirer was left speechless, stating, "Oh my God! You look absolutely stunning."

Someone else marveled at her poise, stating, "Your confidence is off the charts; this dance was pure elegance."

Yet another fan chimed in, "You're absolutely nailing those dance moves."

