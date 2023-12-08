Viral video: Desi bride's stunning dance to 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' impresses internet, watch

A bride surprised her groom with a graceful dance to the tune of "Saajanji Ghar" from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" during their wedding, capturing hearts in a viral video shared on Instagram.

Weddings are not just about vows and ceremonies; they often come with delightful surprises, adding an extra touch of magic to the special day. A recent viral video on Instagram showcases one such heartwarming surprise prepared by a bride to make her wedding day even more memorable.

The bride, accompanied by her friends, orchestrated a surprise dance performance for the groom, and the enchanting moment was captured in a video shared by the Instagram user @shubhavivahh.

In the video, the bride, adorned in a traditional dress, gracefully danced to the tune of "Saajanji Ghar" from the Bollywood classic "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai." Her moves exuded elegance, and her radiant joy was palpable, making the performance a truly enchanting spectacle.

The internet swiftly embraced the video, showering the bride with an outpouring of compliments. Social media users couldn't help but express their admiration for the bride's dance, turning the video into an online sensation.

Instagram users flooded the comments section with praises, with one user expressing, "I watched it on loop. This is what money cannot buy." Another user playfully advised, "Don't set standards so high." A third user humorously remarked, "Ek waisa wedding main bhi deserve karti hun [I too deserve such a wedding]." The positive reactions continued, with comments like "Lovely" and various emojis conveying admiration and applause.