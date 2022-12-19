'Messi(ng) with traffic laws can lead to self-goal', UP Police use Messi to promote road safety

UP Police uses Messi's dribble video to promote road safety | Photo: PTI

The entire world is still under the spell of Argentina's magical victory in the FIFA world cup 2022. Messi fans are overwhelmed and are flooding social media platforms with emotional posts. Seizing the opportunity, the Uttar Pradesh Police department has also taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter to share an interesting message.

Uttar Pradesh Police department on their official Twitter handle shared a post on road safety yesterday (December 18). UP Police shared a video of Messi's sensational dribble in the FIFA world cup along with another video where two men are riding a bike and end up hitting a building. The police department warns those involved in zigzag driving.

They shared the post with the captions, "Messi(ng) up with traffic laws can lead to a self-goal. Follow the goal post of #roadsafety!"

This post was shared right after the Argentine captain scored the first goal in FIFA World Cup 2022 final against France on Sunday though the video seems to be from Argentina’s match against Croatia. Taking to Twitter, the police warned those involved in zigzag driving on the road. This post has over 330 shares so far and around 996 people have liked it.