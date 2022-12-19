FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi vs Mbappe memes steal the show on Twitter after nail-biting final

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe (File photo)

Argentina vs France final in the FIFA World Cup 2022 was one of the most thrilling finals in the history of international football, keeping fans of both teams on the edge of their seats right till the end of the match.

Despite Lionel Messi’s Argentina grabbing the FIFA World Cup 2022 winner title, France’s Kylian Mbappe stole the show with his triple-goal streak, scoring two goals back-to-back in just the span of 2 minutes. Mbappe also became the highest goal-scoring player in this world cup.

Mbappe beat out Lionel Messi for the Golden Boot Award for the FIFA World Cup 2022, by scoring just one more goal than the Argentina player. The stellar performance by both football players left the internet stunned, especially since both play for the same football club PSG.

The nail-biting battle between Argentina and France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 sparked a major memefest on Twitter, with people comparing the performances of Messi and Mbappe in the football tournament final. Here are some of the best Messi vs Mbappe memes on Twitter.

mbappé and messi letting neymar try their world cup medals on

Mbappe when he sees

Mbappe and Messi at training next week

Mbappe at his birthday party tomorrow

This Mbappé villain arc gonna end in a 5th UCL and 8th Ballon d'or for Messi checkmate hermano

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar came to an end on December 18, with Argentina taking the trophy with a consistently stellar performance throughout the tournament. Lionel Messi also ended up winning the Golden Ball award in the world cup this year.

Earlier, Messi had said that this will be his last FIFA World Cup and he will be taking retirement from international football after this tournament. Now, the Argentina player has made a complete U-turn on his retirement, saying that he will continue for the time being.

"No, I'm not going to retire from the Argentina national team. I want to continue playing as a champion," he told TyC Sports, as quoted by Goal.com. Argentina’s head coach Lionel Scaloni also backed the player’s decision to continue in the international tournament.

Kylian Mbappe became the top goal scorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022, with a total of eight goals in this tournament. Messi fell short of Mbappe and scored 7 goals this time.

