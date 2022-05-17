Unbelievable! Rare bank note spotted among donated items fetches Rs 1.3 crore at auction

Photo: Oxfam

Another bizarre sale of an unlikely collectible item has surfaced, this time from the UK. A rare Palestinian bank note that was found inside a box of donated items turned out to be 1,400 more valuable than its face value.

The note, worth 100 Palestinian pounds, sold for a whopping £140,000 (upwards of Rs 1.3 crore). The rare note invited bids from people across the world from Middle East to the US, UK news outlets reported.

The charity windfall was spotted by a volunteer of non-profit Oxfam in Essex County. Paul Wyman, the volunteer, spotted the bank note which is believed to be extremely rare with only 10 such in the world.

These notes were presented to high-ranking officials of the British Mandate of Palestine in the year 1927. The volunteer contacted an auction house where the value was earmarked at £30,000 (around Rs 29 lakh). A big amount for sure, but the note instead fetched an eye-opening £140,000, four times the amount expected.

The auction money earned on the bank note will be used for charitable work under Oxfam. The volunteer who spotted the note is thrilled with the outcome. “It's brilliant to know I played a part in raising so much money for Oxfam's work helping the world's poorest people,” he reportedly said.

