Entire town’s Covid funds worth Rs 2.77 crore mistakenly transferred to one man's account

Photo: Pixabay | Representational

This bizarre incident arises from the island nation of Japan. In a rather embarrassing state of events of one town and its administration, Covid-19 relief funds worth 46.3 million yen (over Rs 2.77 crore) have vanished after they were mistakenly transferred to one man’s bank account.

Back in April, the sum meant for 463 families residing in the Yamaguchi Prefecture of Japan was sent to the bank account of a 24-year-old man. The wrong transfer was the result of a formatting error. But the story does not end there. When the authorities realised the clerical error and went to recover the money, they found out that both the man and the cash had vanished.

As per a news piece published in Japan Today, a total sum of 100,000 yen was supposed to be handed over to 463 households, coming to a total of 46.3 million yen. The mayor of the town had apologized to the residents when the mistake was realized.

They set about for recovery but were unable to find the beneficiary initially. Meanwhile, the man shifted the vast some from his bank account in parts every day after receiving the surprise windfall back on April 8.

When the person was finally hunted down after thirteen days on April 21, he told them that the vast sum had disappeared and nothing could be done about it. However, the authorities found themselves in a soup as the man had technically not committed a theft and the money had been transferred by them due to the error.

A court case was finally filed by the authorities against the individual last week on May 12 after extensive legal advice. However, by the time the legal action came, the person had already taken all money out of his account, cleared his house and left.