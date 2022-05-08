Collection of 180 coins sells for Rs 3.14 crore after bidding war at auction

Pic Courtesy: Pexels | Representational

Valuable rare coins fetch huge amounts of money for their owners or collectors from time to time. One such coin collection comprising 180 English silver crown coins that span nearly 500 years has sold for an astounding £331,000 (around Rs 3.14 crore) after a bidding war.

The collection belongs to one David Hoover, a collector from America and he had collected the large volume of coins over a decade, acquiring examples from the British Museum and boasting rare coins from the time of British monarch Edward VI in the 1550s through to the current one in Queen Elizabeth II, UK tabloid Daily Mail reported.

Ahead of the auction at London-based Spink & Son on Wednesday (May 4), the coin was tipped to fetch around Rs £220,000 (Rs 2.08 crore) but brought back another £100,000 extra (over Rs 1 crore more).

Among the collection, the coin that sold for the highest amount was a 1643 Charles I 'Silver Pound' which got £11,250 (Rs 10.6 lakh).

“The impressive collection was amassed with dedication and skill over the past decade by an American collection and included great rarities from the reigns of King Charles I, examples of which are only known from this sale and coins in the British Museum,” Gregory Edmund, specialist at Spink & Son was quoted by Daily Mail. He also said that coin collection has seen a resurgence after the pandemic.

Coins selling for such stunning amounts is collector's dream come true. The most expensive coin, the 1933 Double Eagle gold coin, in the world sold for Rs 144 crore back in July last year.

