Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

WATCH: Ukrainian mother meets son after country reclaims Kharkiv, gets emotional

The video was posted on Tuesday by Mariana betsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia. The clip has around 14k views.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

WATCH: Ukrainian mother meets son after country reclaims Kharkiv, gets emotional
Image Credit: Twitter @Mariana_Betsa

A video has been making the rounds on the internet which will warm your heart. After the liberation of Kozacha Lopan, a Ukrainian defender returns home in the viral video. It must have been both an emotional and a relief for the mother to see her son safely returned home.


The video was posted on Tuesday by Mariana betsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia. The clip has around 14k views.

“Tears of joy. Ukrainian defender meets his mother after liberation of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region,” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

 

The mother runs towards the troops as they arrive in a van. She cuddles her son and expresses her relief at seeing him. She even sobs while speaking to him. Her joy and relief are obvious on her face.

On September 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the villages of Kozacha Lopan and Tokarivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Derhachi hromada.

READ| This company pays 10 percent salary increment to employees who resign

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Maharashtra: Mysterious underground sounds reported at Hasori village in Latur district
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.