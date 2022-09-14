WATCH: Ukrainian mother meets son after country reclaims Kharkiv, gets emotional

Image Credit: Twitter @Mariana_Betsa

A video has been making the rounds on the internet which will warm your heart. After the liberation of Kozacha Lopan, a Ukrainian defender returns home in the viral video. It must have been both an emotional and a relief for the mother to see her son safely returned home.



The video was posted on Tuesday by Mariana betsa, Ambassador of Ukraine to Estonia. The clip has around 14k views.

“Tears of joy. Ukrainian defender meets his mother after liberation of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region,” the video caption reads.

Watch the video here:

Tears of joy. Ukrainian defender meets his mother after liberation of Kozacha Lopan in the Kharkiv region #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/ok5qGtNNqD September 14, 2022

The mother runs towards the troops as they arrive in a van. She cuddles her son and expresses her relief at seeing him. She even sobs while speaking to him. Her joy and relief are obvious on her face.

On September 11, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the villages of Kozacha Lopan and Tokarivka in Kharkiv Oblast's Derhachi hromada.

