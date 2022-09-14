This company pays 10 percent salary increment to employees who resign

Representational image (File)

Normally, there is often a tug-of-war between the employees who have resigned and the company management regarding the notice period. However, a company in the United States has found an innovative way to make employees comply with the company's rules -- 10 percent salary increment.

John Franco, Thinker and Founder of the marketing agency Gorilla 76, wrote in a LinkedIn post that he is willing to offer a 10 percent increment to employees who are willing to give a notice period of at least six weeks.

"From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months," he wrote.

He said this system is better than the normal two-week sprint and encourages employees to do something different.

He wrote an anecdote about an employee of his. He said the employee wanted to leave the company.

"So, he came to us, told us he was seriously looking, and that he would be gone within three months. We "shook hands", bumped his salary 10% and began our search." he added.

He, however, said he doesn't want his employee to leave but "we're fools to think they're all going to retire with us".

"Our approach is to make transitions as seamless as possible," he added.