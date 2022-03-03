THIS guava seller set to become the next 'Kacha Badam' sensation? - WATCH viral video

Bhuban Badyakar's 'Kacha Badam' song went viral after a customer shot him singing the song while selling peanuts in West Bengal.

After the massive success of the song 'Kacha Badam', which was sung by a peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar in West Bengal, another such song is starting to go viral on social media.

This new song is sung by an old age guava seller that also uses a jingle to sell his fruit. He sings, "Yeh hari hari, kachchi kachchi, peeli peeli, paki paki, meethi meethi, gaddar gaddar, taaza taaza, namak laga ke khaj khaja," which means that the guava is fresh, ripe and ready to be eaten. The man sings this to attract customers.

Take a look at the video:

The man is old and is called a grandfather by many.

The guava seller's twenty-seven-second video was uploaded on YouTube as well as Twitter and various other social media platforms. However, the location of the video is unknown.

Anyhow, netizens are loving the guava seller's jingle and he is being compared to the 'Kacha Badam' singer and the song.

For the unversed, 'Kacha Badam' went viral after a customer shot Bhuban Badyakar singing the song while selling peanuts. Reportedly, Badyakar then was given a sum of Rs 3,00,000 by the music company that remixed his song and put it out.

After his success, Badyakar has also been called to attend various functions and visit nightclubs in Kolkata to perform his song. He was also called by a political party to perform for them as a part of campaign.