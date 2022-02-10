‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha dances to ‘Kacha Badam’, adorable video goes VIRAL

The 'Kacha Badam' craze has gotten a new addition. The latest video of Allu Arjun's daughter from 'Pushpa: The Rise' has left netizens in awe.

Allu Arjun shared a video of her daughter dancing to the hit song 'Kacha Badam,' and it's worth watching.

For the unversed, Allu Arjun is enjoying the success of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, his most recent film. The actor was excellent in his performance. Allu Arjun gave it his all in this part, from his appearance to his body language. In a new video, Allu Arjun takes on the role of Pushpa Raj, an Andhra Pradesh-based red sandalwood smuggler.

The film Pushpa: The Rise, directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17 and went on to become a box office success. The film went on to gross more than Rs 300 crore at the international box office. Pushpa was released on Amazon Prime Video and received a lot of positive feedback from people all over the world.

‘Pushpa’ creators have released a new video in which Allu Arjun transforms into Pushpa Raj. Allu Arjun is seen patiently sitting inside his vanity van in the video. He's surrounded by hairstylists and makeup experts who are putting the finishing touches on his look. We can see him do the 'Thaggede Le' gesture at the end of the video.

The narrative of Pushpa Raj, a red sandalwood smuggler, is told in Pushpa: The Rise. He starts out as a day labourer and rises through the ranks to become the boss of a smuggling syndicate. Pushpa's portrayal and Allu Arjun's performance in the film received acclaim.