Tesla CEO Elon Musk supports Dogecoin again - Here's what he said

Elon Musk, Tesla and SpaceX CEO has been a long time supporter of cryptocurrencies and loves putting his opinion forward on the microblogging platform, Twitter without any hesitancy.

As a matter of fact, his tweets have had a strong effect on crypto value in the market. He often praises a few currencies and the next minute their price skyrockets.

Even though he recently dissed the Dogecoin also known as 'memecoin', he has always supported the currency since its inception. Earlier this year, on October 24, Musk went ahead and answered a simple question on Twitter about the Shiba Inu that surprisingly made it lose its value.

A Shiba Inu Twitter account had made the mistake of asking Elon Musk about how many SHIB tokens he owned and his answer was even more surprising since he has been promoting the cryptocurrency all along. He said, "None."

But once again, the 50-year-old billionaire is seen extending his support to the currency over cryptocurrency Ethereum. Elon Musk had responded to an article written by CoinDesk on Twitter that said, "Ethereum’s high transaction fees have made DeFi inaccessible to small investors."

Responding to this, Musk said, "Dooooge," extending his support towards the Dogecoin.

The Shiba Inu is also known as the 'Dogecoin Killer' and aims to replace the Ethereum-based Doge token.