Swiggy reveals most ordered dishes of 2022: Biryani, samosa top the list

Not only did India try Biryani, but also Ravioli (Italian) and Bibimbap (Korean), which became well-liked options.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 02:30 PM IST

Swiggy, an online food delivery service, has revealed what Indians used the platform to order the most in 2022. People avoided eating outside, ordering in or hanging out at the visibly crowded place after Covid 19 restrictions. 
 
With 2.28 biryani orders being placed every second, according to Swiggy, Biryani broke previous records. Along with Biryani, India experimented with other cuisines like Bibimbap (Korean) and Ravioli (Italian), which became well-liked options. Users loved Swiggy Instamart for its speedy grocery delivery service.
 
According to Swiggy, 137 orders for biryani were delivered per minute his year. (Also Read: Money sent to wrong UPI ID? Here’s a guide on how to claim it back)
 
“The top 10 most ordered snacks on Swiggy are Samosa, Popcorn, Pav Bhaji, French Fries, Garlic Breadsticks, Hot wings, Taco, Classic Stuffed Garlic Bread, and Mingles Bucket," according to Swiggy. 
 
According to the report, the most popular foods on Swiggy this year were Tandoori Chicken, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Chicken Fried Rice, Chicken Biryani, and Masala Dosa. 
 
Surprisingly, Swiggy found that Indians were willing to branch out this year and purchased dishes other than traditional Indian fares, like Italian Pasta, Pizza, Mexican Bowls, Spicy Ramen, and Sushi. Ravioli (an Italian dish) and Bibimbap (a Korean dish) became popular alternatives, as Indians experimented with a variety of foreign flavours.
 
And the top ordered desserts were Gulab Jamun, Rasmalai, Choco Lava Cake, Rasgulla, Chocochips Ice Cream, Alphonso Mango Ice Cream, Kaju Katli, Tender Coconut Ice Cream, Death By Chocolate, and Hot Chocolate Fudge, Swiggy said.
 
Bangalore emerged as the top city that saved the most with Swiggy One. Making the most of the benefits, members from Bangalore saved over INR 100 Crores followed closely by those in Mumbai, Hyderabad and Delhi. One member from Delhi alone saved the highest of ₹2.48 lakh.
