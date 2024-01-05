Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

Headlines

David Warner finds his lost baggy green during farewell Test; shares video message

COVID-19: India reports 761 new cases, 12 deaths; 619 JN.1 cases so far

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Janhvi Kapoor to replace Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan's Dulhania franchise? Filmmaker says 'we will give...'

Who is DCW chief Swati Maliwal nominated for Rajya Sabha by AAP?

Janhvi Kapoor to replace Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan's Dulhania franchise? Filmmaker says 'we will give...'

'You are not a batter if...': Sunil Gavaskar slams SENA media after bowlers' dominance in Newlands Test

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Foods and drinks you should avoid in winter

10 drinks to help you digest better

9 times Indian actresses slayed on the international red carpet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Nevada Judge Mary Kay Holthus Attacked By Defendant During Sentencing In Las Vegas Courtroom

Horrific! Fire Breaks Out In Teaching Block Of Delhi AIIMS, No Casualties Reported

Iran Bomb Updates: 103 Killed In Twin Bomb Blasts Near Iran General Qasem Soleimani's Tomb

Javed Akhtar calls Animal's success 'dangerous', makes scathing comments on Ranbir's controversial 'lick my shoe' scene

Indian Police Force trailer: Sidharth, Shilpa, Vivek in action to hunt for 'monster' behind multiple blasts in Delhi

Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain flirts with Ayesha Khan, sings 'Bheege Honth Tere' for her; Ankita Lokhande says 'kya gandi...'

Viral

Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

A spine-chilling video of a live spider crawling out of a man's ear has gone viral on Twitter, posted by the account Oddly Terrifying.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

In the realm of creepy-crawlies, encountering a spider is enough to send shivers down most people's spines. But what if the arachnid decided to take a stroll on your body or, worse, venture into your ear canal? Sounds like a nightmare, doesn't it? Well, for one unfortunate man, this nightmare became a reality, and the chilling video capturing the unsettling moment has taken the internet by storm.

The footage, shared on the Twitter page Oddly Terrifying, showcases a man lying down, setting the stage for a bizarre and spine-tingling scene. In the subsequent frames, another individual is seen administering a liquid into the ear using an injection. As the liquid takes effect, a live spider eerily emerges from the man's ear, leaving viewers both horrified and fascinated.

The video has quickly gone viral, and social media platforms are abuzz with reactions, as users grapple with the spine-chilling spectacle. The internet, it seems, is collectively shuddering at the unearthly encounter.

Scrolling through the comments section of the post reveals a mix of shock, empathy, and personal anecdotes. One user expressed a relatable fear, stating, "Whenever my ear itches at night, this is what I think is going on." Another shared a similar experience, narrating, "This EXACT thing happened today when I had a patient who said he had 'something in his ear.' As soon as I popped the otoscope in, out she ran." A third person recounted a past insect intrusion, remarking, "Many years ago, I had an insect fly into my ear. I put my ear under the light to get it out." The reactions collectively underline the universal fear and fascination surrounding unexpected encounters with creatures in our ears.

