Spider emerges from man's ear in terrifying viral video, internet is scared

A spine-chilling video of a live spider crawling out of a man's ear has gone viral on Twitter, posted by the account Oddly Terrifying.

In the realm of creepy-crawlies, encountering a spider is enough to send shivers down most people's spines. But what if the arachnid decided to take a stroll on your body or, worse, venture into your ear canal? Sounds like a nightmare, doesn't it? Well, for one unfortunate man, this nightmare became a reality, and the chilling video capturing the unsettling moment has taken the internet by storm.

Look at what comes out of this guys ear pic.twitter.com/pXlp1YJMht — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) December 30, 2023

The footage, shared on the Twitter page Oddly Terrifying, showcases a man lying down, setting the stage for a bizarre and spine-tingling scene. In the subsequent frames, another individual is seen administering a liquid into the ear using an injection. As the liquid takes effect, a live spider eerily emerges from the man's ear, leaving viewers both horrified and fascinated.

The video has quickly gone viral, and social media platforms are abuzz with reactions, as users grapple with the spine-chilling spectacle. The internet, it seems, is collectively shuddering at the unearthly encounter.

Scrolling through the comments section of the post reveals a mix of shock, empathy, and personal anecdotes. One user expressed a relatable fear, stating, "Whenever my ear itches at night, this is what I think is going on." Another shared a similar experience, narrating, "This EXACT thing happened today when I had a patient who said he had 'something in his ear.' As soon as I popped the otoscope in, out she ran." A third person recounted a past insect intrusion, remarking, "Many years ago, I had an insect fly into my ear. I put my ear under the light to get it out." The reactions collectively underline the universal fear and fascination surrounding unexpected encounters with creatures in our ears.