Sidhu Moose Wala death: Singer’s father removes turban during cremation, emotional video goes viral

Punjab singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala’s last rites were conducted in the Moosa village of the Mansa district on Tuesday, where hoards of heartbroken fans gathered outside his residence to bid farewell to the legendary rapper.

After the cremation of the singer, visuals of his inconsolable parents surfaced on social media, who showed immense strength and courage in front of Moose Wala’s fans and mourners from the village as they cremated their slain son.

During the funeral procession of the late Punjabi singer, one emotional and heart-wrenching gesture by his father caught the eye of the sea of people who were present to bid farewell to Moose Wala.

Sidhu Moose Wala’s father, after the cremation, took off his turban and held it out to the massive gathering around him as he remained anguished over the death of his only child. This gesture is being perceived as a sign of respect for the huge crowd that gathered to support the family, and also to signify that he has lost a major part of his life.

The singer’s father was inconsolable throughout the funeral procession of his son, and the video of him removing his turban went viral on social media, making netizens emotional over the demise of the young singer-turned-politician.

Congress leader and celebrated Punjabi musical artist Sidhu Moose Wala was cremated in his ancestral village on May 31, and a crowd of thousands of fans and mourners had gathered outside his residence. He was cremated in his ancestral agriculture field, and his body was carried in his favourite tractor.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

