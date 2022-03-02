'Shaadi hai ya dushmani': Netizens can't get enough of bride-groom's VIRAL video as they throw garlands at each other

Wedding videos are all the rage on social media platforms right now. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A new video is currently going viral on social media which shows the bride and groom, throwing garlands at each other, seemingly angry about something.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the bride and groom can be seen standing in front of each other during the varmala ceremony. Though this ceremony is supposed to be a fun one, the video is anything but. The bride can be seen standing with a serious posture and throwing the garland at the groom. In response, the groom also throws the varmala at the bride.

Watch the video here.

The video is an old one but is currently going viral after it resurfaced again. So far, the video has more than 2,00,00 likes on it. Netizens have also commented on the video, speculating the reason behind the bride and groom's anger.

While some users found the video funny, others slammed the bride and groom's attitude during their own wedding.

One user wrote, "Ye dono zindagi bhar sath kaise rahenge (How will they spend their life together)," while another said, "Shadi ho rahi hai ya dushmani? (Is this a wedding or display of hatred)."

A third wrote, "Bina Marzi ke shaadi kiye toh aisa hi hota hai....bechari...(This is what happens when you marry without being given any choice, poor girl)."