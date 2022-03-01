Man creates world record for most pull-ups while hanging from helicopter – WATCH viral video

We see a lot of world records being created every year, while some are somewhat off-beat and weird, others are super dangerous and thrilling. Another such daring and dangerous world record has been set by a man, and you won’t believe what it is!

A man from Armenia has set the world record for doing the most pull-ups while dangling from a hovering helicopter. Roman Sahradyan, who was dangling from the landing skid of the helicopter while it was in the air, did a total of 23 pull-ups.

For this super-daring act, the Armenian man’s name has been entered in the Guinness Book of World Records. Guinness also shared the video of Sahradyan doing the pull-ups on its official Instagram page, which has now gone insanely viral.

In the viral video, Sahradyan can be seen dangling from the landing skid of a helicopter which is mid-air, making his stunt all the more dangerous. In the caption of the video, Guinness has written, “Most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute (sic) 23 by Roman Sahradyan.”

Not just the pull-up world record, but the Armenian man holds multiple records, according to the Guinness World Records. Sahradyan has created a record for ‘most consecutive gymnastic high bar giants’ with dizzying 1,001 spins, for ‘most toe touches on a bar’ and ‘most horizontal bar back hip rotations’, both under one minute.

Sahradyan has a love of sports and athletics and is always attempting new world records with innovative stunts. On his LinkedIn profile, the athlete wrote, “I have been involved in sports since childhood love. It's my hobby."

Netizens were left wowed and impressed by the record that the man set with his exceptional set of skill and strength. Instagram users said that they didn’t even know that this category existed, and called his record “the most amazing feat ever.”